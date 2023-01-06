Dr. Bellorin-Marin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bellorin-Marin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellorin-Marin?
I had a great experience with Dr. Bellorin and his team. He told me they would take care of me, and they did. I found the process very easy. From the initial appointment through surgery, Dr. Bellorin and his team treated me with kindness, respect, and compassion. After surgery, I felt taken care of by the team in the hospital as well. Deciding to have bariatric surgery was not easy for me; it was a choice for me to improve my health and live a healthier life. If I knew someone who wanted bariatric surgery in NY, I would highly recommend Dr. Bellorin and his team without hesitation.
About Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1083939433
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- University Hospital of Caracas / Central University of Venezuela
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Presbyterian Queens
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellorin-Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellorin-Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellorin-Marin works at
Dr. Bellorin-Marin has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellorin-Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellorin-Marin speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellorin-Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellorin-Marin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellorin-Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellorin-Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.