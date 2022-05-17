Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD
Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Kudsi works at
Dr. Kudsi's Office Locations
SMG Surgical Specialties1 Pearl St Ste 2000, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 584-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This surgeon is highly skilled in his field, he makes sure to explain everything thoroughly and makes sure all your concerns are taken care of with the highest quality of care. He is dedicated to his patients and passionate about his work. He did my gallbladder removal through robotic surgery at noon and by 5pm i was home with a smile. I was blessed to have this man as my surgeon and would recommend him in a heartbeat to anyone.
About Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1356535744
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Medical Center, Jefferson Medical College
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
