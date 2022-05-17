Overview of Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD

Dr. Omar Kudsi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Kudsi works at SMG Surgical Specialties in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.