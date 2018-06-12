Overview

Dr. Onika Popo-James, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zebulon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Popo-James works at Family Health Clinic, Zebulon, GA in Zebulon, GA with other offices in McDonough, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.