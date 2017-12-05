Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinnusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo
StrongTower Behavioral Healthcare, LLC3750 Palladian Village Dr Ste 110, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (678) 265-8361
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Brilliant physician! She addressed my questions & concerns before I even had to ask. Spent the time I needed with her & never felt rushed. Obviously stays educated on what is new & on top of her specialty! Office staff very nice as well! Thank you!!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1770731713
- University at Buffalo
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
