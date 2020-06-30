See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD

Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Sangrujiveth works at SANG Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Sangrujiveth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orathai Sangrujiveth
    1122 S St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 268-1737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1578669511
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital And Med Center|St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangrujiveth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sangrujiveth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sangrujiveth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sangrujiveth works at SANG Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sangrujiveth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangrujiveth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangrujiveth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangrujiveth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangrujiveth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

