Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD
Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Orathai Sangrujiveth1122 S St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 268-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sang for short, has been a wonderful doctor who overview all my sibling's health growing up. As a child patient, I remember that she was patient, accurate and caring. The office was always pack with other patients, but it was efficient. Dr. Sang would recommend the best for your health and places for picking up prescriptions back in 2004 so that the wait time was short for pick up. My parents felt comfortable having her as our family doctor. I highly recommend her office if you have a child under 18.
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1578669511
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital And Med Center|St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
