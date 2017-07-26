See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD

Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Adesina works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adesina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 559-5200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    5656 Kelley St Fl 2, Houston, TX 77026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 566-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hemianopsia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2017
    My mom has been seen by Dr. Adesina twice the past 2 month and has been exceptional in his patient interaction. He explains things and is genuinely concerned about his patients.
    Summerfield, NC — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356501522
    Education & Certifications

    • Moran Eye Ctr-U Utah
    • Dean McGee Eye Inst U OK Med Ctr
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Ophthalmology
