Dr. Oren Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oren Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oren Kahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Dr. Kahn was incredibly terrific helping me through a very uncomfortable time. He was warm, approachable and attentive, thorough and thoughtful. I could not imagine finding a better gastroenterologist—anywhere—and urge people who need a phenomenal doctor in his specialty to travel, if necessary, to be in his care. Dr. Oren Kahn is a remarkable physician.
About Dr. Oren Kahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760438915
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.