Dr. Oren Kahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.