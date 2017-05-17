See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Orlando Fonseca, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Orlando Fonseca, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Fonseca works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Houston, Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Fonseca has been our family doctor for about 2 years. We all are happy with him. He is so tolerant and listen to me very carefully. He accepts urgent appointments, which helps me feel safe. He spends enough time and gives good information about problems. I positively recommend him.
    Houston, TX — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Orlando Fonseca, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1992926505
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orlando Fonseca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fonseca works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fonseca’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

