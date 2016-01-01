Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD
Dr. Orlando Kirton, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Abington Surgical Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 401, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Trauma Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Boston Children's Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Critical Care Surgery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
