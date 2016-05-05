Dr. Alpert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orna Alpert, MD
Overview
Dr. Orna Alpert, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 Raritan Ave Ste 303B, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 873-9944
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 485-6654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and a great listener.
About Dr. Orna Alpert, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164466769
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.