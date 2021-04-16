Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limpisvasti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD
Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Limpisvasti Jr's Office Locations
1
Kerlan-jobe Orthopedic Clinic2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 937-1338
2
Diagnostic Health Los Angeles6801 Park Ter Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a medial meniscus tear coupled with arthritis and other issues. My husband was a previous patient of Dr. Limpisvasti, and so it was a no brainer for me to go to him. Not only is Dr. Orr Limpisvasti a highly skilled surgeon, he's bedside manner is very pro patient. He listens, cares about your concerns and gives explanations that are understandable. He is truly a gift to his profession.
About Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limpisvasti Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limpisvasti Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limpisvasti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limpisvasti Jr has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limpisvasti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Limpisvasti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limpisvasti Jr.
