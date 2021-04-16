See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anaheim, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Anaheim, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Limpisvasti Jr works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Limpisvasti Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kerlan-jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 937-1338
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Health Los Angeles
    6801 Park Ter Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376514984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orr Limpisvasti Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limpisvasti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Limpisvasti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Limpisvasti Jr has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limpisvasti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Limpisvasti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limpisvasti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limpisvasti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limpisvasti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

