See All Pediatricians in Lutz, FL
Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Garcia works at O Roberto Garcia MD in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Myrna Boneta, MD
Dr. Myrna Boneta, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Carolyn Marasco, MD
Dr. Carolyn Marasco, MD
4.8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Garcia Roberto MD
    21756 State Road 54 Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 926-4058
  2. 2
    The Allergi Group
    10940 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 926-4058
  3. 3
    The Allergi Group
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?

    May 04, 2016
    I thank Doctor Garcia for caring when I was in a condition that I could hardly breath. There were times when walking into his office I was medically helped. Dr. Garcia took care of me for a very short period of time but it was because of insurance issues. I would recommend him to anyone in need he helps both young and Adults.
    Ruth M. in Tampa, FL — May 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garcia to family and friends

    Dr. Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD.

    About Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104850692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.