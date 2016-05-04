Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Garcia Roberto MD21756 State Road 54 Ste 102, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 926-4058
The Allergi Group10940 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 926-4058
The Allergi Group508 S Habana Ave Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-9010
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I thank Doctor Garcia for caring when I was in a condition that I could hardly breath. There were times when walking into his office I was medically helped. Dr. Garcia took care of me for a very short period of time but it was because of insurance issues. I would recommend him to anyone in need he helps both young and Adults.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1104850692
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Tampa General Hospital
- Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Pediatrics
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.