Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD
Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Papazian works at
Dr. Papazian's Office Locations
Miami Children's Neurology9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 211, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
miami children's neurology7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 338-9381
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for the care that Dr. Papazian has shown to my family. In one of our darkest times he was there for us. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor, thank you, thank you, thank you.
About Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1326124553
Education & Certifications
- Child Neurology-Jackson Memorial Hospital University Of Miami
- Pediatrics-Variety Chldns Hosp
- Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
- Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
