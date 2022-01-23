Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD
Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Ageless Aesthetic Center LLC2665 Executive Park Dr Ste 1, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 446-6464
Advanced Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (561) 235-8556
Ratings & Reviews
He explained the procedure to me, as well as what he could not do or what I would need revisions on. I fully understood the process. After surgery, he checked on me, he worked with my nurse and gave her instructions, and he he continued to answer any questions I had after I made it home. He also gave detailed instructions for aftercare too. I had a tummy tuck with muscle repair and lipo at his private practice. The care and process was professional!
About Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1851424386
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
- Plastic Surgery
