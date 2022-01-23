See All Plastic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Weston, FL
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD

Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Ramirez works at PREMIER CENTER FOR COSMETIC SURGERY in Weston, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ageless Aesthetic Center LLC
    2665 Executive Park Dr Ste 1, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 446-6464
  2. 2
    Advanced Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 235-8556

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Jan 23, 2022
He explained the procedure to me, as well as what he could not do or what I would need revisions on. I fully understood the process. After surgery, he checked on me, he worked with my nurse and gave her instructions, and he he continued to answer any questions I had after I made it home. He also gave detailed instructions for aftercare too. I had a tummy tuck with muscle repair and lipo at his private practice. The care and process was professional!
Dee — Jan 23, 2022
About Dr. Oscar Ramirez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851424386
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

