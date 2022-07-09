Overview

Dr. Ositadinma Anene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Anene works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN, Oakdale, MN and Maplewood, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.