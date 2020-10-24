Dr. Carrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman Carrim, MD
Overview of Dr. Osman Carrim, MD
Dr. Osman Carrim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Carrim's Office Locations
- 1 7501 29th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 627-5964
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was friendly, he was straight forward and clear an concise with his questions and answers. I appreciated how he wanted to hear the root of my issue, rather than a story. He clarified my questions and answered me in layman’s terms, so I could understand. His front desk person was welcoming. She must be a new person compared to previous comments on here. I like this doctor.
About Dr. Osman Carrim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1841368453
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Hlth Care
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrim speaks Afrikaans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrim.
