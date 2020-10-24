See All Internal Medicine Doctors in University Place, WA
Dr. Osman Carrim, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (22)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Osman Carrim, MD

Dr. Osman Carrim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Carrim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7501 29th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 627-5964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 24, 2020
    He was friendly, he was straight forward and clear an concise with his questions and answers. I appreciated how he wanted to hear the root of my issue, rather than a story. He clarified my questions and answered me in layman’s terms, so I could understand. His front desk person was welcoming. She must be a new person compared to previous comments on here. I like this doctor.
    About Dr. Osman Carrim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841368453
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Marys Hlth Care
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

