Offers telehealth
Dr. Otakar Hubschmann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hubschmann's Office Locations
Otakar R. Hubschmann MD PA101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 409, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6588
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
he took what I thought was going to be a permanent disability into an almost painless procedure and gave me my life back. spinal fusion l4-l5, s1
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Bronx Healthcare Network - Jacobi Medical Center
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubschmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubschmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hubschmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hubschmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubschmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubschmann.
