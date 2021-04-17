Dr. Otakar Krcal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krcal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otakar Krcal, MD
Dr. Otakar Krcal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Holston Valley Medical Center.
Associated Neurologists of Kingsport8 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5553
- Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Otakar Krcal listens well and will talk to you and answer your questions. He refers for tests, recommend epidural injections and even did EMG nerve test himself. Only weakness was lack of prompt callbacks from office staff which could be problematic when you try a prescription (like one I did) that gives you shock reaction. But he is one of the best neurologists in the Tri cities.
About Dr. Otakar Krcal, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Czech
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Krcal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krcal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krcal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krcal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krcal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krcal speaks Czech.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Krcal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krcal.
