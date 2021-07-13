See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Preston Ward, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Preston Ward, MD

Dr. Preston Ward, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|Utah State University and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ward works at Ward MD in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

    Ward MD
    6322 S 3000 E Ste 170, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5690
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aging Face
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aging Face

Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Amazing surgeon. I’ve had multiple surgeries with him, and I believe the effect on my quality of life has been tremendous. But even better, he tells the truth. If surgery isn’t the best option for you or your concern, he won’t recommend surgery. Honestly, it’s smart: by only doing surgery when it helps, he gets amazing results, every time!
    Claire — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Preston Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649396185
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah|Utah State University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preston Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

