Dr. Preston Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Ward, MD
Dr. Preston Ward, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|Utah State University and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Ward MD6322 S 3000 E Ste 170, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 264-5690MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon. I’ve had multiple surgeries with him, and I believe the effect on my quality of life has been tremendous. But even better, he tells the truth. If surgery isn’t the best option for you or your concern, he won’t recommend surgery. Honestly, it’s smart: by only doing surgery when it helps, he gets amazing results, every time!
About Dr. Preston Ward, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Utah|Utah State University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
