Dr. Pamela Mouser, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Mouser, MD

Dr. Pamela Mouser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Mouser works at Federal Way Group Health in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mouser's Office Locations

    Ghc-federal Way Medical Center Lab
    301 S 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Dehydration
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Maribel B — Jan 21, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pamela Mouser, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1164575353
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pamela Mouser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mouser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mouser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mouser works at Federal Way Group Health in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mouser’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

