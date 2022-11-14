Overview

Dr. Pamela Santone, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Santone works at Methodist Family Health Center - South Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.