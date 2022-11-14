Dr. Pamela Santone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Santone, DO
Dr. Pamela Santone, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Methodist Family Health Center - South Grand Prairie
4560 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Monday9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr. Santone is caring, interested in the whole person, not just the disease. Great listener, always easy to talk to. She or her off respond quickly to messages and calls.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1528033941
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Penn State University
Dr. Santone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Santone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.