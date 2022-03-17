Dr. Panida Nasseh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasseh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panida Nasseh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Panida Nasseh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Nasseh works at
Locations
Jones Bridge Dental Care11925 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 394-0090Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Another Great Experience with Dr Nasseh.
About Dr. Panida Nasseh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1184824591
Dr. Nasseh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasseh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
