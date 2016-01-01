Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Habersham Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1801102652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Western Reserve Care Syst/Youngstown Hosp Assn
- Government Medical College Amritsar
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Habersham Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.