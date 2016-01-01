See All Anesthesiologists in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD

Anesthesiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Habersham Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Steroid Injection
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    5.0 Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
    About Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD

    Anesthesiology
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1801102652
    • 1801102652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Reserve Care Syst/Youngstown Hosp Assn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Amritsar
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Habersham Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paramvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

