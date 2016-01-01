Dr. Paras Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Paras Shah, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paras Shah, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
