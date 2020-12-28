Overview

Dr. Paresh Kamat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Kamat works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Blue Ridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.