Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Bharucha works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.