Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD
Overview
Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Dignity Health Telemedicine Network6403 Coyle Ave Fl 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bharucha has a winning way of interacting with patients. He is informed and responds to all patient reactions promptly and with carefully considered alternatives. I went to Dr. Bharucha complaining of a soreness across my back that I thought was pneumonia. Dr. Bharucha quickly diagnosed osteoporosis and sent me for x-rays which confirmed his diagnosis.
About Dr. Parimal Bharucha, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center|Albany Medical Center Hospital
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint Barnabas Med Center|Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Gov'T Med College South Gujarat University Surat Gujarat India
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
