Dr. Parimal Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Northern Virginia Family Medicine in Manassas, VA with other offices in South Riding, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.