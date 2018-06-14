Dr. Parul Ajmani Elera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajmani Elera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Ajmani Elera, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
104th Family Dental1144 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 337-8249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR. Ajmani is the absolute best dentist I have ever been to. I was having trouble with me teeth chipping. She discovered that I was and had been gritting my teeth. I have 14 need new caps that has made me look totally different. My smile is something to be proud of. The day I called for an appointment I got in that day and here it is less than a month and I have a new smile. Thank You Dr. Ajmani
Dr. Ajmani Elera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajmani Elera accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajmani Elera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajmani Elera.
