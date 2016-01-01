Dr. Parul Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
Santa Clara2734 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 241-3801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Santa Clara Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
