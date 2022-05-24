Dr. Parul Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Shukla, MD
Dr. Parul Shukla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
He is so thoughtful & caring, I’m addition to being a terrific surgeon.
About Dr. Parul Shukla, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Flinders Medical Center
- JJ Hospital - Bombay, India|Jj Hospital-Bombay, India|Tyrone County Hospital
- JJ Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College
- Grant Medical College
