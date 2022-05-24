Overview

Dr. Parul Shukla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Anal Fistula and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.