Dr. Parvez Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parvez Ahmed, MD
Dr. Parvez Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is general for our twins. He is kind and takes his time with each baby. He follows up on each question. If there is a concern he would make recommendations and referrals.
About Dr. Parvez Ahmed, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114014586
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
