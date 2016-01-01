Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Callahan, MD
Dr. Patricia Callahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 726-3329Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Patricia Callahan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023010543
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
