Dr. Patricia Farris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Farris, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Sanova Dermatology Metairie701 Metairie Rd Ste 2A205, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 836-2050
- East Jefferson General Hospital
My Daughter use to see Dr. Farris from age 4 to 6 when she was working at Charity Hospital Dermatology Clinic I really like her she was the only Dr. after many that give the right diagnoses and treatment unfortunately the Clinic closed I had no way of finding out where or if she went anywhere else another thing that amazed me we saw her on a Mon she was pregnant went back on a Wensday the following week she had her baby and was back to work I had to close my mouth more than once to ask if she was alright everything was fine baby and all
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598765893
- Tulane
- Tulane Affil
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Farris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farris has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.
