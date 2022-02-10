Dr. Patricia Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Gao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Gao, MD
Dr. Patricia Gao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Beijing Medical University.
Dr. Gao's Office Locations
Dr. Gao's Pediatrics P.A.98 James St Ste 100, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-0077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Gao! She is a real pleasant doctor to work with.
About Dr. Patricia Gao, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1912945122
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- Beijing Medical University
Dr. Gao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
