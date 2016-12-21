Overview

Dr. Patricia Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Heritage Family Medicine, LLC in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.