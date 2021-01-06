See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD

Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Grace Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmoke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2401 Liberty Heights Ave Ste 1080, Baltimore, MD 21215 (410) 578-1515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grace Medical Center
  • Medstar Harbor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Professional & courteous staff. Dr. Schmoke demonstrated excellent care and concerns to her patients. She answered all medical questions. The facility was clean and COVID-19 restrictions used at all times.
    M. Summers — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548236656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmoke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmoke has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmoke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmoke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

