Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD
Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Grace Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmoke's Office Locations
- 1 2401 Liberty Heights Ave Ste 1080, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 578-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Grace Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmoke?
Professional & courteous staff. Dr. Schmoke demonstrated excellent care and concerns to her patients. She answered all medical questions. The facility was clean and COVID-19 restrictions used at all times.
About Dr. Patricia Schmoke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmoke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schmoke has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmoke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.