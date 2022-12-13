Overview

Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Armstrong works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.