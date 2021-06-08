See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Patrick Blake, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (723)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Blake, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Blake works at MedDerm Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MedDerm Dermatology
    3965 5th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 289-9991
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 723 ratings
    Patient Ratings (723)
    5 Star
    (611)
    4 Star
    (74)
    3 Star
    (22)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 08, 2021
Easy to make an appointment and follow-up arrangements. Dr. Blake and also all his staff are exceedingly friendly and helpful. More to the point, the treatment in my case was difficult, but "he never gave up" (his words). I'd recommend him to anybody.
Harry Sillen — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Blake, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871817312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute-NIH
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
