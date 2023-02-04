See All Neurosurgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Patrick Han, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Han, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Han, MD

Dr. Patrick Han, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Han works at UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Han?

    Feb 04, 2023
    2015 I had neck surgery with unexpected complications. I had C5 palsy, I lost the ability to raise my arm for over a year. Dr. Han was very involved in my treatment & referrals. He made sure that I was getting the best physical therapy & follow up care! Dr. Han was always compationate. Dr. Han sent me to St Lois to a Nerve Transplant specialist, Dr. Ray. Dr. Han & Dr. Ray worked very closely together with my treatment & recovery. I can now raise my arm & gained back my strength. I am so thankful for Dr. Han. He stayed positive, encouraging & kept me sain during my darkest moments. I wish he was still in Tulsa. I would give him the biggest hug! Absolutely gave me a better quality of life. GOD gave this man a great gift. I have friends that had surgery from Dr. Han, that feel the same! We miss him!
    Ruth T. Oklahoma — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Han, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Han, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Han to family and friends

    Dr. Han's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Han

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Han, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043203706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular/Skull Base Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han works at UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Han’s profile.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Han, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.