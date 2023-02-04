Dr. Patrick Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Han, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-2225
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
2015 I had neck surgery with unexpected complications. I had C5 palsy, I lost the ability to raise my arm for over a year. Dr. Han was very involved in my treatment & referrals. He made sure that I was getting the best physical therapy & follow up care! Dr. Han was always compationate. Dr. Han sent me to St Lois to a Nerve Transplant specialist, Dr. Ray. Dr. Han & Dr. Ray worked very closely together with my treatment & recovery. I can now raise my arm & gained back my strength. I am so thankful for Dr. Han. He stayed positive, encouraging & kept me sain during my darkest moments. I wish he was still in Tulsa. I would give him the biggest hug! Absolutely gave me a better quality of life. GOD gave this man a great gift. I have friends that had surgery from Dr. Han, that feel the same! We miss him!
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043203706
- Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular/Skull Base Surgery
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
