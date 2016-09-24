See All Nephrologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD

Transplant Nephrology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD

Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Johnston works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?

    Sep 24, 2016
    Dr. Johnston handled my refractory disease stemming from THRBCL with precision and unique care for the patient. I am thankful for him and his staff. Follow-up visits have served to reinforce his care for the patient.
    West Concord, MN — Sep 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnston to family and friends

    Dr. Johnston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053399246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.