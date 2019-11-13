Overview of Dr. Patrick Louis, MD

Dr. Patrick Louis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Louis works at University of Alabama Di in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.