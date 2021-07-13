Overview of Dr. Patrick Meere, MD

Dr. Patrick Meere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute



Dr. Meere works at Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.