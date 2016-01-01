Dr. Patrick Nailer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nailer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Nailer, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Nailer, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1648
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Nailer, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
