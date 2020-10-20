See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. Patrick Qualtire, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Cumming, GA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Qualtire, DPM

Dr. Patrick Qualtire, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Cal and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Qualtire works at Integrity Foot & Ankle Center in Cumming, GA with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qualtire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Foot & Ankle Center
    106 Pilgrim Village Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 807-8362
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Spring Hill Podiatry Center
    5327 SPRING HILL DR, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 683-5799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Sever's Disease
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Sever's Disease
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2020
    I saw Dr. Qualtire at his new office Integrity in Cumming and just had the best experience. There was almost no wait time and he spent over 30 minutes with me explaining my condition and treatment options! They don't make doctors like this anymore. Will be going back and bringing my husband, too.
    Carole M. — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Qualtire, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326333105
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Cal
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
