Dr. Patrick Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Santiago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belfast, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Waldo County General Hospital.
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
-
1
Waldo County General Hospital118 Northport Ave, Belfast, ME 04915 Directions (207) 241-4284
-
2
Waldo Cardiovascular Medicine116 Northport Ave Ste 210, Belfast, ME 04915 Directions (207) 338-1838
Hospital Affiliations
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santiago?
Hola,es uno de los mejores Dr. Del mundo,como Dr. ,y persona se lo recomiendo .He is one of the best Dr.you can have ,gentle, and patient. Thanks Olga Renta .
About Dr. Patrick Santiago, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659328599
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Kansas City/Truman Med Ctr, St Lukes Hosp
- Yale Med Sch-St Raphael Hosp
- Yale Med Sch-St Raphael Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.