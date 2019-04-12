Overview of Dr. Patrick Verb, MD

Dr. Patrick Verb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Verb works at Grosse Pointe Eye Center in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.