Overview of Dr. Patsy Barker, MD

Dr. Patsy Barker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Universidad Autonomous De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Barker works at Patsy Barker MD, P.A. in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.