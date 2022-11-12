Overview of Dr. Patti Huang, MD

Dr. Patti Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



Dr. Huang works at Patti C. Huang MD PA in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.