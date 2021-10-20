See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Paul Abbey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Abbey, MD

Dr. Paul Abbey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Abbey works at Spine & Orthopedic Solutions in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Orthopedic Solutions
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 230, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 510-2019
  2. 2
    Spine & Orthopedic Solutions
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 340, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 258-9562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Abbey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124029699
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Abbey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

