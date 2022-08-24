See All Neurosurgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Paul Baek, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Paul Baek, MD

Dr. Paul Baek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. 

Dr. Baek works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI and Two Rivers, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Baek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons
    725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8350
  2. 2
    Bellin Health Shore Drive
    3200 Shore Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
  3. 3
    Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers
    5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 376-3876
  4. 4
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8354
  5. 5
    Aurora Health Center
    4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 732-8100
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons
    2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
  • Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr.Baek is absolutely wonderful!!!! He did my back surgery in May for me. He is so caring.He is an amazing surgeon. I have never met so many wonderful people. When they say they care about you, they care!!! I have been recommending Dr.Baek to everyone. Thank you so very much.
    Ollie Lausten — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Baek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801831292
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

