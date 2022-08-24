Dr. Baek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Baek, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Baek, MD
Dr. Paul Baek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Baek works at
Dr. Baek's Office Locations
-
1
BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 288-8350
-
2
Bellin Health Shore Drive3200 Shore Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (888) 376-3876
-
3
Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers5300 Memorial Dr, Two Rivers, WI 54241 Directions (888) 376-3876
-
4
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8354
-
5
Aurora Health Center4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-8100Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
-
6
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baek?
Dr.Baek is absolutely wonderful!!!! He did my back surgery in May for me. He is so caring.He is an amazing surgeon. I have never met so many wonderful people. When they say they care about you, they care!!! I have been recommending Dr.Baek to everyone. Thank you so very much.
About Dr. Paul Baek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801831292
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baek works at
Dr. Baek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.